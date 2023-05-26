Show You Care
Spectacular weather to be outdoors for the holiday weekend

Our stretch of dry, sunny weather continues into the weekend and beyond.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Tonight, look for lows in the upper 40s with clear skies overhead. We’ll tack on a few more degrees tomorrow, topping out around 80 with abundant sunshine overhead.

Sunday and Monday both come with a few clouds but plenty of sunshine and highs a bit warmer again, into the low to middle 80s. We’ll keep the trend going into next week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs warming further still, topping out in the upper 80s to near 90 by the start of June.

The holiday weekend looks fabulous to be outdoors.
The holiday weekend looks fabulous to be outdoors.(KCRG)

The only small shot of precipitation we have in the near future comes in the form of a small storm chance on Friday.

