Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Southern Iowa little leaguers return to diamond 14 months after tornado destroyed ballfield

Little Leaguers in southern Iowa are back on the diamond after 14 months without a home.
By KCCI
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLERTON, Iowa (KCCI) - Little Leaguers in southern Iowa are back on the diamond after 14 months without a home.

An EF-2 tornado destroyed the baseball stadium in Allerton in March 2022.

“There was nothing left. The concession stand was a debris field scattered to the east,” Allerton Mayor Bill Burns said.

The town rallied together after the tornado, with their long-time fire chief leading the charge.

They spent hours laying dirt, building a concession stand from scratch, and installing new lights.

This week, the work paid off as little leaguers once again took the field in a moment they won’t forget.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eighty-three congregations in Iowa are leaving the United Methodist Church over disagreements...
83 Iowa congregations leaving United Methodist Church over LGBTQ issues
Traffic slows after car on fire in I-380 near mm6
Traffic slows on I-380 near Swan Lake after car catches fire
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked an ATF rule restricting stabilizing braces.
5th circuit court temporarily blocks ATF ruling on gun stabilizing braces
Bacteria in Iowa lakes makes swimming dangerous
DNR, local officials watch for ‘elevated risk’ in Iowa’s waters
H-Bar in Iowa City.
Police make second arrest in connection to shooting outside Iowa City bar

Latest News

Testimony is underway in the trial of a man charged in a high speed crash that killed a...
Trial underway for man charged in high speed crash that killed 4-year-old in Des Moines
The costs of taking care of animals is on the rise, and it's affecting both pet owners and...
Iowa City animal shelter sees growing number of people giving up animals amid inflation
The Tiffin Fire Department is working to recruit more firefighters as the city grows.
Tiffin Fire Department works to recruit more firefighters as city grows
Little Leaguers in southern Iowa are back on the diamond after 14 months without a home.
Southern Iowa little leaguers return to diamond 14 months after tornado destroyed ballfield