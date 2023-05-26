Southern Iowa little leaguers return to diamond 14 months after tornado destroyed ballfield

ALLERTON, Iowa (KCCI) - Little Leaguers in southern Iowa are back on the diamond after 14 months without a home.

An EF-2 tornado destroyed the baseball stadium in Allerton in March 2022.

“There was nothing left. The concession stand was a debris field scattered to the east,” Allerton Mayor Bill Burns said.

The town rallied together after the tornado, with their long-time fire chief leading the charge.

They spent hours laying dirt, building a concession stand from scratch, and installing new lights.

This week, the work paid off as little leaguers once again took the field in a moment they won’t forget.

