Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police searching for suspect connected to homicide in Eldora

Nathan Cole Bahr and a 2020 Gray Toyota Camry
Nathan Cole Bahr and a 2020 Gray Toyota Camry(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDORA, Iowa (KCCI) - Police are searching for a man they believe killed a woman in Eldora.

First responders were called to the 1400 block of 17th Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person at 5:45 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, a woman was found dead inside the residence. Officials have not released her identity.

Authorities are searching for 28-year-old Nathan Cole Bahr in connection with the crime. Police say Bahr may be traveling in a 2020 gray Toyota Camry with an Iowa blackout license plate that reads EMRGLL. He is 5′09″ and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call police.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eighty-three congregations in Iowa are leaving the United Methodist Church over disagreements...
83 Iowa congregations leaving United Methodist Church over LGBTQ issues
Traffic slows after car on fire in I-380 near mm6
Traffic slows on I-380 near Swan Lake after car catches fire
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked an ATF rule restricting stabilizing braces.
5th circuit court temporarily blocks ATF ruling on gun stabilizing braces
Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta stands on the field before an NCAA college football game...
Univ. of Iowa Athletic Director Barta announces retirement
H-Bar in Iowa City.
Police make second arrest in connection to shooting outside Iowa City bar

Latest News

Crews are currently working on the new Riverside Skate Park.
New Cedar Rapids skate park set to open in July
I-380 Closure Near Evansdale
I-380 closure reopened after vehicle on fire near Evansdale
Gov. Reynolds signs education reform law including ban on books, teaching of LGBTQ topics
Accident at Mount Vernon Road and 29th Ave
Crash causes downed power line, road closure in Cedar Rapids