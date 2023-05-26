Police searching for suspect connected to homicide in Eldora

ELDORA, Iowa (KCCI) - Police are searching for a man they believe killed a woman in Eldora.

First responders were called to the 1400 block of 17th Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person at 5:45 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, a woman was found dead inside the residence. Officials have not released her identity.

Authorities are searching for 28-year-old Nathan Cole Bahr in connection with the crime. Police say Bahr may be traveling in a 2020 gray Toyota Camry with an Iowa blackout license plate that reads EMRGLL. He is 5′09″ and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call police.

