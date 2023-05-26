Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (CNN) – Anyone who has been locked out of their house or car can likely relate.
A Southwest Airlines pilot found himself locked out of the flight deck recently.
With no other option to get inside, he crawled through an airplane window.
The airline says a customer inadvertently locked the flight deck door while using the restroom.
A passenger on the San Diego to Sacramento flight snapped pictures of the ordeal.
The passenger says he was impressed with the pilot’s dedication - and that the flight only left eight minutes late.
Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.