Linn-Mar posts a shut out, Marion holds on to win 3-2 to advance to state
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar and Marion girls soccer teams both advanced to the state tournament with home victories on Thursday.
The Lions shut out Dubuque Hempstead 5-0 to advance to their first state tournament since 2019.
Marion is headed to their first state tournament in 23 years as the Wolves held on to beat Iowa City Liberty 3-2.
