Iowans taking advantage of nice weather on memorial day weekend

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, many campers across the state are already taking advantage of the nice weather and heading out to area campgrounds.

On Thursday, people enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and wind sailing at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area just outside of Palo.

“This is something we do every year we come with our family it’s really nice it’s it’s fun we have a lot of fun you know different cooking and playing different games and just sitting around talking,” said camper Kim Entringer.

