Iowa rolls past Indiana 9-4, reaches Big Ten semifinals

Leading 5-4, the Hawkeyes added to their total when Brayden Frazier scored on a throwing error and Petersen followed with his home run.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kyle Huckstorf ripped a go-ahead double, Sam Petersen added a three-run homer and No. 3 seed Iowa defeated second-seeded Indiana 9-4 on Thursday in the second round of the double-elimination Big Ten Tournament.

Hawkeyes starter Brody Brecht gave up three early runs before settling in and pitching into the fifth inning. Three relievers held the Hoosiers to one run over the final 4 1/3 innings. Will Christophers (4-1) got the win.

Iowa (41-13) advanced to the semifinals on Saturday. Indiana (41-17) will face Michigan on Friday with a berth in the semifinals on the line.

Hoosiers starter Luke Sinnard limited Iowa to one run on five hits through six innings before the Hawkeyes broke loose in the seventh. With one out, Sam Hojnar delivered an RBI single, and two batters later, Huckstorf cleared the bases with a double to left field.

Leading 5-4, the Hawkeyes added to their total when Brayden Frazier scored on a throwing error and Petersen followed with his home run.

All nine players in Iowa’s lineup had a hit, with two apiece from Petersen and Huckstorf.

Brock Tibbitts delivered a two-run double in the first inning, but the Hoosiers managed only five hits.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

