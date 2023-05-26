Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 21

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Across the country trains are stopping for days, cutting off communities. Children climb between train cars to get to school. First responders can’t reach those in need of help. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Railroaded: Across America, trains are stopping on tracks and blocking roadways – sometimes for hours. In some cases, as our cameras caught on video, children are dangerously crossing stopped trains, crawling under the cars to get to and from school. In others, emergency responders are unable to quickly reach people in danger. In this story, we partner with ProPublica to look at the tens of thousands of complaints to the federal government about blocked crossings, talk to people in towns where trains frequently stop – plus question lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg about what can be done.

Long Trains Pose Safety Concerns, Challenges: Railroads are a vital part of the history of the United States and its economy. More freight moves by rail than any other mode of transportation, passing through major cities and small communities. InvestigateTV partnered with ProPublica and KCTV to reveal the challenges communities face as trains get longer and longer.

Key Provisions Move Forward in Senate: Two critical provisions designed to protect children from stalled trains that block pathways to schools across the nation were successfully added to legislation making its way through the United States Senate. The provisions, introduced by Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, (D-GA), were added into the Railway Safety Act of 2023.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eighty-three congregations in Iowa are leaving the United Methodist Church over disagreements...
83 Iowa congregations leaving United Methodist Church over LGBTQ issues
Traffic slows after car on fire in I-380 near mm6
Traffic slows on I-380 near Swan Lake after car catches fire
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked an ATF rule restricting stabilizing braces.
5th circuit court temporarily blocks ATF ruling on gun stabilizing braces
Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta stands on the field before an NCAA college football game...
Univ. of Iowa Athletic Director Barta announces retirement
H-Bar in Iowa City.
Police make second arrest in connection to shooting outside Iowa City bar

Latest News

I-380 Closure Near Evansdale
I-380 closure reopened after vehicle on fire near Evansdale
Gov. Reynolds signs education reform law including ban on books, teaching of LGBTQ topics
Accident at Mount Vernon Road and 29th Ave
Crash causes downed power line, road closure in Cedar Rapids
Parade entries are still needed and will be accepted until June 3rd.
CR Pride parade officially happening
2023 Freedom Festival medallion found
2023 Freedom Festival medallion found