I-380 closure reopened after vehicle on fire near Evansdale

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - I-380 southbound is blocked off near Evansdale after a reported vehicle was on fire.

At 4:22 PM Friday, Iowa DOT reported a 17 min delay for southbound traffic near Exit 66: Raymond Road (1 mile south of Evansdale). Travelers should look for an alternate route if possible.

Just a day ago, I-380 experienced similar traffic delays after a vehicle was on fire near Swan Lake.

UPDATE: The roadway is reopened to traffic.

