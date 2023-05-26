Gov. Reynolds signs ‘child labor bill’ into law

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa businesses will soon be able to hire younger workers for more jobs.

Governor Reynolds signed a new child labor bill into law on Friday that will allow 14 and 15-year-olds to work until 9:00 pm during the school year, and 11:00 pm during the summer. It also lets 14 and 15-year-olds work up to 6 hours a day - compared to the current limit of four hours.

16 and 17-year-olds will also be able to serve alcohol at restaurants with a parent’s permission, and under adult supervision.

Any incidents of workplace harassment must be reported to the child’s parents and the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.