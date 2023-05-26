Gary Barta oversaw one of the most successful athletic departments in the Big Ten

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes experienced a successful nearly-two decade run under Gary Barta.

Teams like women’s basketball, wrestling and football have all gotten national attention as top teams, all three have been ranked in the top five in national polls over the last two years.

Barta also oversaw over $380 million in facility upgrades and new construction projects, and helped raise more than $650 million in private support for athletics scholarships, operations, facilities, and endowments.

Iowa is now a national power in collegiate sports, with some of the biggest stars and best coaches in the nation. Barta’s position will likely be one of the most desirable job openings in college sports.

The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman speculates that Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Beth Goetz is a leading candidate.

