Crash causes downed power line, road closure in Cedar Rapids
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are alerting drivers to expect traffic delays following an accident at Mount Vernon Road and 29th Ave Friday afternoon.
Mt. Vernon Road is reportedly closed between Memorial and 25th with a powerline on top of a car. Alliant Energy is responding to the scene.
No other details are available at this time.
