Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Crash causes downed power line, road closure in Cedar Rapids

Mt. Vernon Road is reportedly closed between Memorial and 25th with a powerline on top of a...
Mt. Vernon Road is reportedly closed between Memorial and 25th with a powerline on top of a car. Alliant Energy is responding to the scene.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are alerting drivers to expect traffic delays following an accident at Mount Vernon Road and 29th Ave Friday afternoon.

Mt. Vernon Road is reportedly closed between Memorial and 25th with a powerline on top of a car. Alliant Energy is responding to the scene.

No other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eighty-three congregations in Iowa are leaving the United Methodist Church over disagreements...
83 Iowa congregations leaving United Methodist Church over LGBTQ issues
Traffic slows after car on fire in I-380 near mm6
Traffic slows on I-380 near Swan Lake after car catches fire
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked an ATF rule restricting stabilizing braces.
5th circuit court temporarily blocks ATF ruling on gun stabilizing braces
Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta stands on the field before an NCAA college football game...
Univ. of Iowa Athletic Director Barta announces retirement
H-Bar in Iowa City.
Police make second arrest in connection to shooting outside Iowa City bar

Latest News

Parade entries are still needed and will be accepted until June 3rd.
CR Pride parade officially happening
2023 Freedom Festival medallion found
2023 Freedom Festival medallion found
Brianna Montross, Healthy Food Access Specialist at ISU Extension and Outreach, joins us to...
The role nutrition and physical activity plays on our mental health
The annual fundraiser and motorcycle ride raises money for a veterans charity.
GOP candidates to attend Ernst's annual Roast and Ride event