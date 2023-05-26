CR Pride parade officially happening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following concerns over lack of support, on Friday CR Pride reassured community members that the parade was still happening.

“We appreciate the love shown to CR Pride this past week and we are excited to be able to keep our promise to our youth to have the parade. In times like these, visibility matters and we have the opportunity to showcase the contributions and support for the LGBTQIA+ community in the Corridor,” stated Board President Corey Jacobsen.

The parade is set to be held on June 10th at 1:00 pm as part of a day of youth-focused activities.

Parade entries are still needed and will be accepted until June 3rd.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.