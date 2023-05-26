Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

CR Pride parade officially happening

Parade entries are still needed and will be accepted until June 3rd.
Parade entries are still needed and will be accepted until June 3rd.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following concerns over lack of support, on Friday CR Pride reassured community members that the parade was still happening.

“We appreciate the love shown to CR Pride this past week and we are excited to be able to keep our promise to our youth to have the parade. In times like these, visibility matters and we have the opportunity to showcase the contributions and support for the LGBTQIA+ community in the Corridor,” stated Board President Corey Jacobsen.

The parade is set to be held on June 10th at 1:00 pm as part of a day of youth-focused activities.

Parade entries are still needed and will be accepted until June 3rd.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eighty-three congregations in Iowa are leaving the United Methodist Church over disagreements...
83 Iowa congregations leaving United Methodist Church over LGBTQ issues
Traffic slows after car on fire in I-380 near mm6
Traffic slows on I-380 near Swan Lake after car catches fire
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked an ATF rule restricting stabilizing braces.
5th circuit court temporarily blocks ATF ruling on gun stabilizing braces
Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta stands on the field before an NCAA college football game...
Univ. of Iowa Athletic Director Barta announces retirement
H-Bar in Iowa City.
Police make second arrest in connection to shooting outside Iowa City bar

Latest News

Mt. Vernon Road is reportedly closed between Memorial and 25th with a powerline on top of a...
Crash causes downed power line, road closure in Cedar Rapids
2023 Freedom Festival medallion found
2023 Freedom Festival medallion found
Brianna Montross, Healthy Food Access Specialist at ISU Extension and Outreach, joins us to...
The role nutrition and physical activity plays on our mental health
The annual fundraiser and motorcycle ride raises money for a veterans charity.
GOP candidates to attend Ernst's annual Roast and Ride event