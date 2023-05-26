COMING SOON: Wagner Tails Pet Adoption Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 15, Danielle Wagner is launching a weekly pet segment to air on KCRG TV9 News at Midday and 4 p.m.

Each Thursday, she’ll feature adoptable pets from two different shelters and rescues in eastern Iowa with the hopes of helping them find their forever homes.

Danielle is passionate about pets and promoting pet adoption. She has six rescue dogs, and she knows first-hand the joy pets bring to our lives.

Tune in to KCRG every Thursday starting June 15 for Wagner Tails. Let’s create happy tails together!

Danielle Wagner & Pack (Danielle Wagner)

