Bear sighting in Dyersville

A TV9 viewer from Dyersville said a surveillance camera caught a bear roaming through their backyard at around midnight Friday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A TV9 viewer from Dyersville caught a bear roaming through their backyard on surveillance camera at around midnight Friday morning.

The sighting was in southeast Dyersville, near Candy Cane Park.

It marks the second bear sighting in Dubuque County shared with TV9 in just over a month.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources haven’t yet said whether it’s the same bear. However, after an April 15 sighting, officials said a black bear had been spotted in the county over the last three years.

DNR officials also said bears aren’t often seen in Iowa, but the number of bear sightings in the state could be on the rise.

They recommend putting bird feeders away for a while and keeping barbecues clean and in a safe storage spot like a garage.

