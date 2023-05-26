2023 Freedom Festival medallion found

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The hidden medallion from the 2023 Freedom Festival has been located.

The 4-inch acrylic disc with the festival’s 2023 logo was hidden in the Cedar Rapids metro area as part of an annual scavenger hunt. Clues were given daily until someone found the medallion. The clues were listed as follows:

Clue #1

Welcome to the Medallion Hunt for 2023!

Another adventure awaits you and me

Let’s begin without any haste

Know there isn’t a second to waste

Clue #2

Please know the prize is hidden away

At a public place where many love to play

Safe and sound and out of sight

There waiting for you day and night

Clue #3

Look high and low for this prize

Overlooked is its disguise

Go outside and enjoy the chase

Slow down a bit and enjoy the pace

Clue #4

The location you seek is known for

Hiking, picnics, and so much more

Each line you read is leading you

Nearer towards a hidden clue

Clue #5:

The next clue I’m sure you’ll love

Unless you fault what I am thinking of

Rest assured if this clue has got you hot

Nearby is a pool to hit the spot

On Friday, Nancy Gregerson found the medallion at the small playground near the tennis courts at Bever Park. She is the winner of the $500 Hy-Vee gift card and announced that she is donating it to Riverview Center.

The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival made the following announcement in response to her generosity:

“We think Nancy is pretty great and we are excited to promote and support another nonprofit! Thank you for playing this year, we look forward to the hunt again next year!”

