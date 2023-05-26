2 of Dubuque County’s 4 Mississippi River parks closed due to ongoing flood repairs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 2 of Dubuque County’s 4 Mississippi River parks will be closed this Memorial Day weekend as they continue to clean up damage from the spring flood.

In late April, the Mississippi River was over the major flood level when it crested at over 24 feet.

“I came down the day the water was out of the building and started to squeegee the mud,” said Shawn Kelly.

Kelly and his wife, Jody Lovett, have owned the Rivers Massey Marina in Massey Marina for the last four years. This was the first time they’d seen the Mississippi River rise to this level. Water encompassed the building. It wasn’t until Monday they were able to get back inside to start cleaning and preparing for the Memorial Day weekend.

“We should have been open two months ago,” said Lovett.

“Tomorrow afternoon, we can open the doors and see everybody,” said Kelly.

Kelly said Memorial Day weekend was one of the busiest days of the year for them, but while they’ll be open, the campground is still closed.

“The campground is still too soft to use,” said Dubuque County Conservation Director Brian Preston.

Preston said Massey Marina and John Deere Marsh were too wet to bring equipment onto the grounds and clear the washup debris.

“People need to be patient,” he said. We’re working as hard as we can to open as fast as we can. A lot of people think that when the water goes down that you should be able to get back in, but it’s too soft to bring your camper in.”

The park being closed means fewer customers for Kelly and Lovett, but they’re optimistic people with be out to support them and enjoy the weekend weather.

“We’re ready; we weren’t ready a month ago, but we’re ready now,” said Kelly.

Preston wants to have Massey Marina open by next weekend. He said John Deere Marsh was still too wet to even start work.

