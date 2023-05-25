Show You Care
Woman charged with killing stepmom in Palo requests change of venue for trial

Samantha Bevans, 34.(Courtesy Photo)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman charged with killing her stepmom in Palo is asking for a change of venue in her trial.

Samantha Bevans and Tacoa Talley were both charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jodie Bevans.

Talley has since been convicted. His sentencing is set for June 2.

Prosecutors said Talley and Bevans killed Jodie inside her home in Palo last year as part of a plot to steal money.

Part of Talley’s trial included a video showing both him and Bevans after the homicide admitting to the killing on Snapchat.

Lawyers for Bevans claim coverage of this case so far creates prejudice against her.

