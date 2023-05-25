Traffic slows on I-380 near Swan Lake after car catches fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 4:00 pm, traffic slowed on I-380 near mile marker 6 after a car was seen caught on fire in the southbound right line.

Between Exit 10: County Road F12 and Exit 4: Penn Street and County Road F28 (4 miles north of North Liberty) the right lane has been blocked off while emergency crews deal with the fire.

Both the north and southbound lanes are reporting slight traffic delays in that area.

