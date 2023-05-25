Structure fire in Dubuque forces residents to relocate

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 25th at approximately 8:29 am, emergency crews responded to a report of smoke coming from a building in the 3400 block of Foothill Rd.

Dubuque Fire responded to the scene within 3 minutes of dispatch and immediately began attacking a fire that was located in the attic. Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes of arrival and remain on scene for approximately 2 hours completing salvage and overhaul activities.

Investigators deemed the building was uninhabitable. Two residents were relocated as a result.

No injuries were reported.

