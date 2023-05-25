Show You Care
Somewhat cooler with an easterly breeze

Expect some cloudiness early on for Thursday, but skies turn sunnier by the afternoon.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The effects of yesterday’s cold front will be felt today, with highs a little bit cooler than the last couple of days.

Areas of cloudiness will be present early in the day, though the trend toward sunnier skies should be evident as we go through the morning. Highs reach the low to mid 70s in most cases, though it may be a touch warmer than that toward the western and southwestern fringes of the TV9 viewing area.

Clear skies tonight and lighter winds allow temperatures to fall more efficiently into the low to mid 40s. More sun will allow a slightly warmer finish in the mid to upper 70s.

Dry weather sticks through the Memorial Day holiday weekend, with temperatures gradually reaching the low to mid 80s again. Highs continue to climb next week, closer to 90 as we flip the calendar from May to June.

