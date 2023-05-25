Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg to make two stops in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is set to visit eastern Iowa on Thursday, to see how President Biden’s infrastructure bill is impacting the state.

Buttigieg is expected to visit the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids to tour phase four of the airport’s modernization project.

He will then head to Dubuque in the afternoon to speak with the mayor. Buttigieg will get to see how the city is using infrastructure funding to remove an at-grade crossing, and build a railroad overpass in the city.

