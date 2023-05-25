Reward offered for information on Waterloo homicide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police and the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information regarding an unsolved homicide that occurred roughly two years ago.

On May 22nd, Waterloo Police received numerous calls of shots being fired in the 300 Block of Manson Street.

Upon their arrival, responders located a vehicle with Ana Berinbos-McLemore as the front seat passenger. Berinobis-McLemore had been struck in the head and was taken to a hospital where she was later declared dead.

Officials are offering a reward of $1500 dollars for information that brings closure to the incident.

You can call Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340 or contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 855-300-8477.

