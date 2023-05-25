Republican presidential candidate Ramaswamy to hold events in Cedar Falls Friday

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is holding a series of events in Cedar Falls on Friday.

Last week, the Associated Press reported Ramaswamy voiced support for changing the voting age in the U.S. from 18 to 25, unless younger Americans serve at least six months in the military or as a first responder, or pass the same citizenship test required of people seeking to become naturalized citizens.

Ramaswamy is a biotech entrepreneur and “anti-woke” activist.

He will be at Barn Happy, at 11310 University Avenue, at 8 a.m. for a pancake breakfast meet and greet hosted by Rep. Walt Rogers.

Then he’ll be at Mudd Advertising, at 915 Technology Parkway, for a Waterloo-Cedar Falls business roundtable.

He’ll follow that up with a “Break with Vivek” meet and greet event at 4 p.m. also at Mudd Advertising.

