Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Republican presidential candidate Ramaswamy to hold events in Cedar Falls Friday

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom...
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Clive, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is holding a series of events in Cedar Falls on Friday.

Last week, the Associated Press reported Ramaswamy voiced support for changing the voting age in the U.S. from 18 to 25, unless younger Americans serve at least six months in the military or as a first responder, or pass the same citizenship test required of people seeking to become naturalized citizens.

Ramaswamy is a biotech entrepreneur and “anti-woke” activist.

He will be at Barn Happy, at 11310 University Avenue, at 8 a.m. for a pancake breakfast meet and greet hosted by Rep. Walt Rogers.

Then he’ll be at Mudd Advertising, at 915 Technology Parkway, for a Waterloo-Cedar Falls business roundtable.

He’ll follow that up with a “Break with Vivek” meet and greet event at 4 p.m. also at Mudd Advertising.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Linn County.
One injured in Linn County motorcycle crash
City and county assessors across Iowa are struggling to verify an applicant’s age.
Amid concerns of fraud, assessors struggle to verify seniors’ age for new homestead tax exemption
Firefighters rescued a woman who they said was unconscious after a fire caused smoke to fill...
Cedar Rapids police rescue unconscious woman from smoke-filled apartment
One seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Iowa City
NATHANIEL NELSON JR
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in connection with two shootings

Latest News

Biden announces nominee for Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Transgender health: Comparing model bills to real proposals
Transgender health care.
Many transgender health bills came from a handful of far-right interest groups, AP finds
Senators urge the President to use his constitutional powers if no deal is reached
President pressured to invoke 14th amendment to raise the debt ceiling if deal isn’t reached