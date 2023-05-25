Police make second arrest in connection to shooting outside Iowa City bar

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Coralville man in connection to a shooting that happened last October outside an Iowa City bar.

It happened at around 2 a.m. on October 23, 2022, in the alley outside H-Bar, located at 220 South Van Buren Street.

Tramon Robinson, 24, of Coralville, was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with one count of control of a firearm by a felon.

Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot during the October incident. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Antonio Scotton, 19, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested in March in connection to this crime. He faces charges of voluntary manslaughter and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

In a criminal complaint for Robinson, police said the shooting happened after several physical fights. During one of the fights, police said a firearm in Robinson’s possession fell to the ground, Scotton picked it up and fired several shots at Thomas while he and several others tried to run away.

Police said Scotton also fired in the direction of the H-Bar, where he had been kicked out. At least one bullet damaged a wall at the bar.

Robinson reportedly admitted to being in possession of the firearm during the fight.

