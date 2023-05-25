Police make additional arrest in fatal Dubuque shooting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a person was arrested in connection with the February shooting death of 31-year-old Lonnie E. Burns.

On February 7th, 2023, police responded to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of shots fired. They found Burns suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. First responders took him to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that there was a disturbance involving multiple people in the area when a gun became involved and shots were fired.

U.S. Marshals arrested and charged 28-year-old Terry J. Valrie with 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Robbery on Thursday.

Police have now charged 5 individuals in connection with the incident.

