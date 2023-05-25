Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police make additional arrest in fatal Dubuque shooting

On February 7th, 2023, police responded to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of...
On February 7th, 2023, police responded to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of shots fired.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a person was arrested in connection with the February shooting death of 31-year-old Lonnie E. Burns.

On February 7th, 2023, police responded to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of shots fired. They found Burns suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. First responders took him to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that there was a disturbance involving multiple people in the area when a gun became involved and shots were fired.

U.S. Marshals arrested and charged 28-year-old Terry J. Valrie with 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Robbery on Thursday.

Police have now charged 5 individuals in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Linn County.
One injured in Linn County motorcycle crash
City and county assessors across Iowa are struggling to verify an applicant’s age.
Amid concerns of fraud, assessors struggle to verify seniors’ age for new homestead tax exemption
Firefighters rescued a woman who they said was unconscious after a fire caused smoke to fill...
Cedar Rapids police rescue unconscious woman from smoke-filled apartment
One seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Iowa City
NATHANIEL NELSON JR
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in connection with two shootings

Latest News

Officials are offering a reward of $1500 dollars for information that brings closure to the...
Reward offered for information on Waterloo homicide
No injuries were reported.
Structure fire in Dubuque forces residents to relocate
Eighty-three congregations in Iowa are leaving the United Methodist Church over disagreements...
83 Iowa congregations leaving United Methodist Church over LGBTQ issues
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is in eastern Iowa Thursday.
Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg visits Eastern Iowa Airport