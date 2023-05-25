Show You Care
Pieper Lewis seeks pardon from Gov. Reynolds

FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa authorities say Lewis, an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to killing a man she said raped her escaped from a women's center where she was serving her probation sentence. Lewis was seen walking out of the building at the Fresh Start Women's Center in Des Moines shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.(Zach Boyden-Holmes | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Des Moines teen convicted of killing the man she says raped her - wants Governor Kim Reynolds to pardon her.

A judge issued a deferred judgment and probation for 18-year-old Pieper Lewis after she admitted to fatally stabbing a man she said raped her while she was being sex trafficked.

But she broke her probation afterwards - and now faces up to 20 years in prison for this and her previous conviction.

Lewis and her friends started an online petition - urging the Governor to pardon her before sentencing later this month.

She says she wants the chance to give back to the community that has offered her so much support throughout the entire process.

