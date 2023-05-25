Marshalltown Police respond to shooting that leaves one dead, one injured

Show You Care
On May 24th, at 4:26 pm, Marshalltown law enforcement responded to the 600 block of East Church Street for a report of a shooting.(Courtesy: Marshalltown Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 24th, at 4:26 pm, Marshalltown law enforcement responded to the 600 block of East Church Street for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, responders discovered a 57-year-old woman suffering from an apartment gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Responders also found a 72-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment of a life-threatening injury.

Officials recovered a firearm at the scene. They say the investigation is underway.

Names of the involved parties are not being released at this time pending family notifications.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

