Marshalltown police identify two killed in apparent murder-suicide

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Marshalltown police have named the two people killed in a shooting on Wednesday, saying a preliminary investigation indicates it was a murder-suicide.

In a press release on Thursday, police said 72-year-old Jose Carmen Villagomez-Torres shot 57-year-old Hermelinda Alcala-de-Villagomez. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Jose Carmen Villagomez-Torres then shot himself. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators report the two were married, but living separately.

The State Medical Examiner is expected to perform autopsies.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725, or submit tips anonymously by calling Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641-753-1234. Tips can also be submitted at www.marshallcountycs.com.

