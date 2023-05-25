Show You Care
Marion, CR Kennedy and Prairie boys advance to state

By Chelsie Brown
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion, Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Cedar Rapids Prairie boys soccer teams advanced to state with wins on Wednesday.

Marion shut out North Scott 3-0 to advance. The Wolves have yet to give up a goal all season.

In Class 4A, Kennedy edged City High winning 2-1 to advance to the state tournament for the 10th time.

After regulation and two overtimes, Prairie and Pleasant Valley needed 10 rounds of penalty kicks to decide this one, and the it’s the Hawk who are headed back to state for the sixth time.

