Linn County Attorney calls for change after mass shooter convicted of lesser charges

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks says Iowa lawmakers need to make a change after one of the Cedar Rapids mass shooting gunmen went from facing more than 100 years in prison to just 30.

Prosecutors originally charged Timothy Rush with two counts of second degree murder in the Taboo Nightclub shooting.

Rush and another man fired gunshots inside the club in April of last year, killing three people and injuring nine.

Rush shot and killed Nicole Owens and Marvin Cox. However, Rush took a plea deal, changing his charges from second degree murder, which carries a 50 years sentence, to involuntary manslaughter, which carries a 10-year sentence.

The families of Owens and Cox spoke at his sentencing this week, saying they don’t think the deal brings justice.

They say Rush should’ve been given a longer sentence.

After the judge began announcing Rush’s 30-year sentence, many of the victim’s family members walked out of the courtroom.

In a statement, county attorney Nick Maybanks acknowledged the family’s frustrations.

“This case, along with many others, demonstrates the need in Iowa for a Reckless Homicide charge that falls between Murder and Involuntary Manslaughter,” Maybanks said. “There is room in the middle for a charge that would have more adequately held him responsible but alas, we are bound by the statutes.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

