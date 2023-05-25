Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife

FILE PHOTO - A man is accused of threatening a Little League umpire with a knife in West...
FILE PHOTO - A man is accused of threatening a Little League umpire with a knife in West Virginia.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with threatening a Little League baseball umpire with a knife and telling him, “I’ll gut you right here.”

Franklin Darby was charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and assault on an athletic official following Monday’s altercation in Logan County, according to a criminal complaint.

Logan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nick Booth wrote in the magistrate court complaint that Darby, 62, of Whitman, was heckling the umpire during the game when the umpire removed his equipment and left the field. Darby followed the umpire while screaming and cursing at him.

Darby then pulled out the knife but fled the scene before police arrived, the complaint said.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Darby has an attorney who could comment on the charges on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Linn County.
One injured in Linn County motorcycle crash
City and county assessors across Iowa are struggling to verify an applicant’s age.
Amid concerns of fraud, assessors struggle to verify seniors’ age for new homestead tax exemption
Firefighters rescued a woman who they said was unconscious after a fire caused smoke to fill...
Cedar Rapids police rescue unconscious woman from smoke-filled apartment
One seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Iowa City
NATHANIEL NELSON JR
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in connection with two shootings

Latest News

FILE - "Romeo and Juliet" movie director Franco Zeffirelli, left, actors Olivia Hussey, center,...
‘Romeo & Juliet’ stars’ lawsuit over 1968 film’s teen nude scene tossed
FILE - Preschool children visit the site where George Floyd was murdered by then Minneapolis...
Anniversary of George Floyd’s killing: Changes were made, but short of ‘reckoning’ on racial justice
A building in the 3800 block of River Ridge Drive that previously housed a UnityPoint office...
Housing project proposed for site where fire destroyed UnityPoint office
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas lawmakers recommend impeaching Attorney General Ken Paxton after Republican investigation