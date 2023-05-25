Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Housing project proposed for site where fire destroyed UnityPoint office

A developer wants to build a four-story residential building there. It would have 104 units on the second, third, and fourth floors.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A building in the 3800 block of River Ridge Drive that previously housed a UnityPoint office could become housing.

A developer wants to build a four-story residential building there. It would have 104 units on the second, third, and fourth floors. The first floor would have enclosed parking.

The project would cost $18.5 million.

The fire destroyed the UnityPoint office there in April 2021. Authorities say it started in the ceiling on the second floor where electrical wiring, fiber optics, and H-VAC components are located.

Two employees were inside at the time, but made it out safely. No one was reported injured in the fire.

Investigators determined the fire was unintentional.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Linn County.
One injured in Linn County motorcycle crash
City and county assessors across Iowa are struggling to verify an applicant’s age.
Amid concerns of fraud, assessors struggle to verify seniors’ age for new homestead tax exemption
Firefighters rescued a woman who they said was unconscious after a fire caused smoke to fill...
Cedar Rapids police rescue unconscious woman from smoke-filled apartment
One seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Iowa City
NATHANIEL NELSON JR
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in connection with two shootings

Latest News

Traffic slows after car on fire in I-380 near mm6
Traffic slows on I-380 near Swan Lake after car catches fire
Housing project proposal
Housing project proposed at site where fire destroyed UnityPoint building
Travelling exhibit stops at Coe College
Linn County Attorney explains reasoning behind plea deal in Taboo shooting