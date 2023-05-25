Housing project proposed for site where fire destroyed UnityPoint office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A building in the 3800 block of River Ridge Drive that previously housed a UnityPoint office could become housing.

A developer wants to build a four-story residential building there. It would have 104 units on the second, third, and fourth floors. The first floor would have enclosed parking.

The project would cost $18.5 million.

The fire destroyed the UnityPoint office there in April 2021. Authorities say it started in the ceiling on the second floor where electrical wiring, fiber optics, and H-VAC components are located.

Two employees were inside at the time, but made it out safely. No one was reported injured in the fire.

Investigators determined the fire was unintentional.

