Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Firefighter arrested, placed on leave after allegedly stealing Pokémon cards from Walmart

Chase Green, 27, was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.
Chase Green, 27, was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.(Erie County Jail)
By Brian Koster and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – An Ohio firefighter was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to steal several boxes of Pokémon cards from Walmart.

Police said 27-year-old Chase Green failed to scan three boxes of Pokémon collector cards while using a self-checkout register.

According to a Perkins Township police report, Green was clearly seen in a security video holding packs of gum over top of the cards’ bar codes while he pretended to scan the boxes of cards. He then left the store without paying for the cards.

Green told police he thought he could scan the two items together and he “didn’t look at the amount.”

The total value of the boxes of Pokémon cards was $85.94.

Green was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.

According to Sandusky Fire Chief Mario D’Amico, Green is currently on paid administrative leave until an internal investigation can be completed.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Linn County.
One injured in Linn County motorcycle crash
City and county assessors across Iowa are struggling to verify an applicant’s age.
Amid concerns of fraud, assessors struggle to verify seniors’ age for new homestead tax exemption
Firefighters rescued a woman who they said was unconscious after a fire caused smoke to fill...
Cedar Rapids police rescue unconscious woman from smoke-filled apartment
One seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Iowa City
NATHANIEL NELSON JR
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in connection with two shootings

Latest News

FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes faces sentencing for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
Tough market for first time homebuyers
FILE - Hurricane Earl is shown in this satellite image. A couple of climate conditions is...
Atlantic hurricane activity level this season depends on clash of climatic titans
Jeff Bridges tells AARP Magazine that thanks to chemotherapy, a 9-by-12-inch tumor in his...
Jeff Bridges says his large tumor has shrunk to the size of a marble