Emergency crews respond to fire at Cedar Rapids laundromat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:12 pm, Cedar Rapids Fire responded to the 3900 block of Center Point Rd NE. for a report of smoke coming from the front door of a laundromat.

Responders arrived and made entry through the front door of the laundromat, extinguishing a fire that had started in a dryer. No people were inside the building when crews arrived.

Firefighters ventilated the building as it was full of smoke. Investigators say the commercial dryer sustained fire damage, while the building sustained smoke damage throughout.

Officials say the cause of the fire was unintentional.

