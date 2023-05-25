Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

College baseball player dies after dugout collapses on him

A college baseball player died after a dugout collapsed on him in Pennsylvania. (Source: WGAL, MERCADO-OCASIO FAMILY, CENTRAL PENN COLLEGE, CNN)
By Tom Lehman
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WGAL) - A Pennsylvania community is mourning the loss of a 19-year-old college baseball player.

Angel Mercado-Ocasio, a freshman infielder for Central Penn College, died after a makeshift dugout he was helping disassemble collapsed on him.

His baseball teammates said he was a small and quiet second baseman with a big heart.

“He didn’t care who he was going up against. I feel like he had whatever he had in him to try and beat the opponent,” said fellow teammate Francisco Escudero.

Mercado-Ocasio played for Central Penn College where he was also a student.

“I still can’t believe that Angel is gone,” Escudero said.

Mercado-Ocasio died Tuesday night from a traumatic head injury, according to the Cumberland County coroner.

The 19-year-old was injured by the frame of a dugout that fell on him as he and his teammates were helping their coach, Gerardo Diaz, disassemble the structure.

School leaders said Mercado-Ocasio was a bright young athlete. The mayor of Harrisburg called his death heart-wrenching.

Copyright 2023 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police and firefighters were called to the 700 block of 1st Avenue northwest for...
Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to entrapment on 1st Avenue
One seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Iowa City
Waterloo police identify two dead in Highway 63 crash
One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Linn County.
One injured in Linn County motorcycle crash
Following an investigation into two separate home invasions, officials have arrested a...
North Liberty man charged with sexually assaulting, burglarizing victims during home invasions

Latest News

This photo provided by the Madera County Sheriff's Office shows Gregory Rodriguez, a former...
Former California corrections officer charged with sexually assaulting 13 at women’s prison
On May 24th, at 4:26 pm, Marshalltown law enforcement responded to the 600 block of East Church...
Marshalltown Police respond to shooting that leaves one dead, one injured
Linn County was one of eight in nation to receive CDC funding for violence prevention.
What does an air quality alert mean?
Gov. DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday after a delay on Twitter.
DeSantis launches 2024 campaign after Twitter delay