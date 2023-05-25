Clouds continue to exit, lots of sunshine ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Relatively cool weather continues for another day or two, before a more robust warm-up gets underway.

Highs this afternoon reach the low to mid 70s, with increasing sunshine through the day. Lows overnight will be more likely to hit the 40s, as skies clear and winds turn lighter. Each of the next several days will carry a high that will be at least a couple degrees warmer than the last, culminating in readings close to 90 by late next work week.

Rainfall is unlikely until that time, too, so no weather-related worries for the Memorial Day weekend are expected.

