WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Caden Branum made history, winning the first individual tennis title in Decorah history.

Branum, who lost in the state championship in 2022, beat Xavier freshman Charlie LeGrand 6-4, 6-1.

Decorah had a great showing in Waterloo, with Daniel Skrade and Landon Baker finishing second in the doubles tournament.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.