5th circuit court temporarily blocks ATF ruling on gun stabilizing braces

By Brian Tabick
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked an ATF rule restricting stabilizing braces.

Stabilizing braces are an accessory on a weapon that allows the user to fire the weapon with one hand. In January, the ATF announced users would have to register the weapon or remove the equipment.

“I’ve built man weapons and put them on there and modified them for a lot of folks,” said Michael Ware, owner of Controlled Chaos Arms in Baxter.

The ATF said there were at least 3 million guns with stabilizing braces.

“It helps people with poor hand strength, or veterans that are returning from combat that are not able to handle the longer style weapons,” he said.

The full impact of the block wasn’t clear as it only applies to the plaintiffs of the lawsuit, but Ware said these pieces of equipment don’t make the gun more lethal.

“Guns are already lethal because guns are lethal, to begin with,” he said. “What I’m saying is that it’s easier on the user not more lethal.”

It’s likely the Justice Department will appeal the fifth circuit’s ruling.

