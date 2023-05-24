Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Worker dies in powered haulage accident at mining site, investigators say

A Missouri miner died this week after his truck overturned while working on a job site. (Source: WGEM)
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM/Gray News) - A miner has died after the truck they were driving overturned while working at a surface mining site in Missouri.

According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the haul truck the worker was operating backed through a berm on top of a stockpile, overturned and landed on its roof.

Officials with the Riverstone Group confirmed the worker’s death which occurred Monday afternoon.

MSHA said its team is investigating the fatality while classifying it as a powered haulage accident.

So far this year, nine miners have been killed and 185 have been injured in accidents involving powered haulage equipment, according to government officials.

The worker’s identity was not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police and firefighters were called to the 700 block of 1st Avenue northwest for...
Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to entrapment on 1st Avenue
One seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Iowa City
Waterloo police identify two dead in Highway 63 crash
Following an investigation into two separate home invasions, officials have arrested a...
North Liberty man charged with sexually assaulting, burglarizing victims during home invasions
One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Linn County.
One injured in Linn County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Ed Sheeran surprised band students at a Florida high school with a classroom visit last week.
Ed Sheeran surprises high school students during band practice, donates guitars to music program
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dies at 83, manager says
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
Ed Sheeran surprises high school students during band practice, donates guitars to music program