Waterloo police identify woman killed in stabbing

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police identified the woman who died after being stabbed on Sunday night.

Police said crews responded to reports of an unresponsive woman at Fereday Court, just south of Highways 63 and 218.

That’s where police said they found 54-year-old Roberta Nagy with several knife wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Detective Division 319-291-4340 #3 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers 855-300-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.