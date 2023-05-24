Washington High School athlete calls for change to competition schedules

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s the time of year when school is winding down and talented athletes are getting to end their seasons with slots in state tournaments. However, for a few players, it’s also time for some hard choices.

Mya Messenger is a junior at Washington High School who said she’s grown up playing tennis all of her young life. She has qualified for the 2023 state championship for individual tennis. However, she won’t be going.

“My coach told me a couple of days ago that she officially withdrew us from the state tennis tournament,” said Mya.

Mya and her doubles partner were withdrawn because they’ll both be at the state golf tournament instead. The Iowa Girls State Golf Meet is May 25 and 26; the Individual Tennis Meet is May 26 and 27.

“It’s just awful. Like, I love tennis and golf. I grew up playing both,” said Messenger. “To have to not play one, this really sucks.”

Mya’s mother, Dana Messenger had advocated to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) for changes to the schedule.

“We’ve, you know, sent numerous letters and emails as well as, one to two years ago, we actually had a petition that was signed by over 100 people from this area that we’ve sent to the state,” said Dana.

She added they did not receive a response.

“It’s hard because high school comes and goes in a very short amount of time, really,” said Dana. “When you work very hard all year round to hopefully compete at the highest level...obviously it’s exciting and you want to see it through ‘til the end.”

This family thinks if barriers to competing in multiple sports can be removed, they should be. If they were, they said, maybe future athletes wouldn’t have to choose.

“I know there’s so many other girls that we’re friends with that play both tennis and golf,” said Mya. “I think it should be changed for sure, like, for girls in the future.”

TV9 reached out to IGHSAU for a statement and did not receive a response.

