Univ. of Iowa Health Care names new vice president

Dr. Denise Jamieson is taking over as VP of Medical Affairs, and Dean of the UI Carver College of Medicine.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Health Care has a new vice president.

Dr. Denise Jamieson is taking over as VP of Medical Affairs, and Dean of the UI Carver College of Medicine.

She has previously worked with the CDC, leading the emergency response to the Zika virus.

She is set to start work on August 1.

Jamieson will succeed Brooks Jackson, who announced plans to step down in 2022.

