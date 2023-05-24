Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Toddler dies after being pinned by automated mattress, authorities say

Sarpy County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a toddler died from being stuck in bed.
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A 1-year-old boy from Nebraska suffocated to death after authorities say he was pinned between a mattress and its frame.

Several groups of first responders, including the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, responded to an emergency call at 4:08 p.m. Sunday in Omaha. The call indicated a 1-year-old boy needed immediate medical help, WOWT reports.

When first responders arrived, they found the boy in critical condition. They performed CPR, and the boy was sent to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

An autopsy indicated the 1-year-old died from suffocation.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation found the boy had been pinned between an electric automated mattress and its frame.

Authorities say the death does not appear suspicious. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police and firefighters were called to the 700 block of 1st Avenue northwest for...
Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to entrapment on 1st Avenue
One seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Iowa City
Waterloo police identify two dead in Highway 63 crash
The Linn County Sheriff's Office helped rescue three people stuck on the Cedar River.
Linn County Sheriff’s Office rescues three stuck on the Cedar River
Cedar Rapids police cancelled an Operation Quickfind for 15-year-old Ethan Lint.
Operation Quickfind Cancelled: Ethan Lint

Latest News

In this image made from video, Clare Nowland reacts following her skydive in Canberra,...
Australian police officer faces charges after shocking 95-year-old woman with stun gun
One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Linn County.
One injured in Linn County motorcycle crash
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Rain, winds lash Guam as Typhoon Mawar closes in and residents shelter
One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Linn County.
One injured in Linn County motorcycle crash