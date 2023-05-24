Show You Care
Three Iowa companies raise money for USS Iowa crew

Three Iowa companies are coming together to support Iowa’s newest namesake submarine.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Three Iowa companies are coming together to support Iowa’s newest namesake submarine.

Those companies are Big Grove Brewery, Cookies Food Products, and the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

The soon-to-be commissioned USS Iowa SSN 797 will be a nuclear submarine for the U.S. Navy. It’s the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear Iowa’s name, and the first submarine to have quarters designed for men and for women.

“It’s a privilege to partner with these great Iowa companies in support of a vessel that honors our great state and as a Navy veteran, I find this collaborative effort especially meaningful,” said Speed Herrig, President of Cookies Food Products, said in a press release. “Together with Big Grove & Iowa Pork, we are encouraging others to celebrate those who protect our freedoms at their backyard barbecues this summer.”

The companies will give a portion of their sales to the commissioning committee.

It has a $500,000 goal for upgrading features for the crew.

