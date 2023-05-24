Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Supreme Court approval declines amid controversies, poll says

Chief Justice John Roberts seeks to assure the public about the Supreme Court's ethics at an American Law Institute event on Tuesday. (Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Approval of the Supreme Court is declining, according to a poll by Marquette Law School.

The poll found approval of the high court stands at 41%, with 59% disapproving. That is a 6% decline since January.

The latest survey conducted in May comes after several ethics complaints and controversies surrounding the justices.

Some of the court’s decisions last year, like reversing nationwide abortion rights, also could have contributed to the lower approval rating.

As for this term, the justices have yet to issue opinions on most of the high-profile cases, including ones on LGBTQ rights, student debt relief and affirmative action.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police and firefighters were called to the 700 block of 1st Avenue northwest for...
Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to entrapment on 1st Avenue
One seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Iowa City
Waterloo police identify two dead in Highway 63 crash
Following an investigation into two separate home invasions, officials have arrested a...
North Liberty man charged with sexually assaulting, burglarizing victims during home invasions
The Linn County Sheriff's Office helped rescue three people stuck on the Cedar River.
Linn County Sheriff’s Office rescues three stuck on the Cedar River

Latest News

FILE - A man uses a cellphone in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. On Tuesday, May 23, 2023,...
Do not call: States sue telecom company over billions of robocalls
Chief Justice John Roberts seeks to assure the public about the Supreme Court's ethics at an...
Chief Justice Roberts says Supreme Court can do more on ethics but offers no specifics
Chief Justice John Roberts seeks to assure the public about the Supreme Court's ethics at an...
Chief Justice Roberts discusses ethics concerns
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry