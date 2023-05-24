Show You Care
Summer swimming season starts Memorial Day weekend in Cedar Rapids

Noelridge Aquatic Center
Noelridge Aquatic Center(Mary Green/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The summer swimming season kicks off in Cedar Rapids on Memorial Day weekend.

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department said pre-season swimming starts on Saturday at Noelridge Aquatic Center and continues Sunday and Monday.

Lap swims are scheduled from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. each day. Open swims are set for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Noelridge and Cherry Hill Aquatic Centers open for daily swimming on June 3. Bever, Ellis and Jones pools open on June 10.

For more information, including a full schedule for each Cedar Rapids pool, click here.

