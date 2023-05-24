Splash pads make a return at Cedar Rapids parks on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Cedar Rapids will soon be able to enjoy the splash pads at city parks.

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department said it will turn on the splash pads on Saturday.

There are splash pads at Cedar Valley Park, Cleveland Park, Daniels Park, Greene Square, Hayes Park, Hidder Park, Jacolyn Park, Noelridge Park, Redmond Park, Time Check Park, and Twin Pines Park.

To activate them, just run a hand across the sensor on the fire hydrant, or use the button to start the water.

Water is turned on every day starting at 9 a.m., and is turned off at 9 p.m.

