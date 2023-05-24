Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Ped Mall bricks repurposing project to make bricks available for sale

Iowans will soon be able to own bricks that were once located in Iowa City’s Downtown...
Iowans will soon be able to own bricks that were once located in Iowa City’s Downtown Pedestrian Mall.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans will soon be able to buy bricks that were once located in Iowa City’s Downtown Pedestrian Mall.

It’s part of a project by the Public Works Department and the Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity Restore to repurpose the bricks, preventing them from ending up in the Iowa City landfill.

An Iowa Department of Natural Resources Waste Characterization Study from last year found about 25,000 tons of construction and demolition debris ends up in Iowa landfills per year.

Bricks will be available by pallet, with 200 bricks per pallet, or in smaller quantities.

Bricks will be purchasable at ReStore, located at 2401 Scott Boulevard SE, during normal hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The brick sales are expected to be offered intermittently, depending on demand.

Proceeds from the sales of the bricks will go to Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity programs.

Officials estimate the project will divert up to 50 tons of reusable items away from the Iowa City landfill.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police and firefighters were called to the 700 block of 1st Avenue northwest for...
Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to entrapment on 1st Avenue
One seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Iowa City
Waterloo police identify two dead in Highway 63 crash
Following an investigation into two separate home invasions, officials have arrested a...
North Liberty man charged with sexually assaulting, burglarizing victims during home invasions
The Linn County Sheriff's Office helped rescue three people stuck on the Cedar River.
Linn County Sheriff’s Office rescues three stuck on the Cedar River

Latest News

FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick...
NCAA survey shows 58% of 18- to 22-year-olds are wagering; athlete-only study is set for fall
Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about fraudulent home warranty offers
Wednesday marks one year since a gunman took the lives of 19 students and two teachers at Robb...
Survivors, families remember students killed in Uvalde mass shooting on one year anniversary
Noelridge Aquatic Center
Summer swimming season starts Memorial Day weekend in Cedar Rapids