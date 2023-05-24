Ped Mall bricks repurposing project to make bricks available for sale

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans will soon be able to buy bricks that were once located in Iowa City’s Downtown Pedestrian Mall.

It’s part of a project by the Public Works Department and the Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity Restore to repurpose the bricks, preventing them from ending up in the Iowa City landfill.

An Iowa Department of Natural Resources Waste Characterization Study from last year found about 25,000 tons of construction and demolition debris ends up in Iowa landfills per year.

Bricks will be available by pallet, with 200 bricks per pallet, or in smaller quantities.

Bricks will be purchasable at ReStore, located at 2401 Scott Boulevard SE, during normal hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The brick sales are expected to be offered intermittently, depending on demand.

Proceeds from the sales of the bricks will go to Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity programs.

Officials estimate the project will divert up to 50 tons of reusable items away from the Iowa City landfill.

