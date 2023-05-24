Show You Care
One injured in Linn County motorcycle crash

One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Linn County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRAIRIEBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Linn County Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the Sawyer Road and Prairieburg Road intersection at around 10 p.m.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist didn’t stop at a stop sign, and crashed into a ditch.

The driver was not wearing a helmet, and was airlifted to a local hospital for serious injuries.

